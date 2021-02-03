Chrissy Teigen recalls earning '200 bucks a show' during Miami Fashion Week 2011

The 35-year-old model began her career as a briefcase model on the first season of US gameshow 'Deal or No Deal', before being featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2010.

And Chrissy has reflected on her memories of walking the catwalk to model a swimwear collection for designer DiNeila Brazil at Miami Fashion Week in 2011.

The mother-of-two - who has Luna, four, and Miles, two, with her ‘All of Me’ hitmaker husband John Legend - remembered how she started her career sharing a two-bedroom place with five other models and how she would order loads of food when she was taken out for dinner at various celebrity hotspots in Miami, because her wages were swallowed up by agency fees.

Alongside a series of throwback snaps from Miami Fashion Week, she wrote on Instagram: "SWIPE! was talking about my days of Miami fashion week and how it was basically my equivalent of walking Paris couture. 200 bucks a show minus agency and I’d wait 5/6 hours sitting on the floor of the Mondrian to be seen. Booking a show at the Setai, walking over the pool, oh my god the excitement, C-class Naomi Campbell coming throughhhhhh!!!!!! Dinner with randos at Prime 112, ordering enough food to take home to eat for the week cause the fashion show money would disappear with agency fees. Sleeping in a two bedroom at the Flamingo with 5 other girls, MEMORIES! (sic)”

Chrissy has since launched a successful television career, as the co-host of ‘Lip Sync Battle’ and a judge of the reality show ‘Bring the Funny’, while is an author and runs her own Cravings platform.