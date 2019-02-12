The star of The Crown wore an eye-popping black midi-dress open at the front from neck to navel, as well as on either side. Pic: Netflix

Ten years ago she was the conservatively-dressed young actress who almost seemed to want to blend into the background.

This week, however, it was a very different, much more daring Claire Foy, 34, who stepped out on the red carpet – in an eye-popping black midi-dress open at the front from neck to navel, as well as on either side.

The star of The Crown wore the dress from Christian Dior’s spring 2019 collection with a simple bracelet and earrings and a pair of beaded Louboutin heels at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. It was a far cry from the khaki shorts and blazer combo she wore at an awards ceremony in 2009 and a world away from the regal finery she appears in as the Queen in the Netflix series that brought her global fame.

She has since gone from small screen to Hollywood with film roles in First Man and The Girl in the Spider’s Web. On Monday she was honoured with stars including Richard E Grant, John David Washington and Elsie Fisher at the Virtuosos Award presentation.

© Daily Mail