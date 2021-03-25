Clicks sets record straight after mall centre manager chases customer away for wearing traditional regalia

On Wednesday, a video of a man dressed in IsiNdebele went viral on Twitter after centre management told him that he was not dressed decently. In a video recorded by a bystander, the man whom we believe is a centre manager at Midrand Boulders Shopping Centre was heard saying that he doesn’t want the person dressed in the traditional attire at his mall. “Do you hear me? Let’s cut the story short, you’ve got a right of admission I don’t condone this in my mall, ngicela uphume ke (please leave),” said the manager. The customer dressed in traditional regalia then responded and said: “Here it’s in Africa”. The woman who was recording the video also joined the conversation and said: "Yeah, this is Africa, you can’t tell someone what to do or what to wear at which mall.”

The store manager quickly jumped in and said: “Sizokhuluma we sisi (we will talk sister) it’s a public place. You are dressed indecently (directing at the customer wearing Ndebele regalia).

The lady recording the video continued to defend the customer. She said: “Oh, this is not decent? That’s what you’re saying? The way you’re dressed now is decent? You’re wearing Western.”

The clash continued until the manager told the staff to not serve the customer.

“I’m not going to argue with you, don’t sell them whatever they want to buy, they must just leave,” said the manager.

The whole ordeal sparked outrage on Twitter. Even Fikile Mbalula said: “Mr Mall says people are dressed inappropriately when they are dressed in IsiNdebele.What madness is this? ”

Since the incident happened at the Clicks store, many people thought the man who was chasing the customer out of the store was the store manager.

Clicks then issued a statement clarifying that the man is not a store manager at Clicks but rather a centre manager at the shopping centre.

“Clicks Midrand Boulders did not ask a customer dressed in Ndebele traditional wear to leave the Clicks store. The centre manager of Boulders, accompanied by Boulders Centre security, entered the Clicks store and demanded that the customer leave.

“The Clicks store manager intervened and asked the centre manager to leave. The customer was allowed to continue shopping. We are extremely embarrassed by the centre manager’s behaviour and will be putting a formal complaint,” read a statement by Clicks.

Midrand Boulders Shopping Centre has not yet released a statement regarding the matter.

WATCH: The video of a customer being told to leave the store because of his traditional attire