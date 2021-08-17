Clothes to Good partners with H&M to help economically challenged mothers
Clothes to Good (CTG), a social enterprise focused on mothers of children with disabilities, has partnered with H&M South Africa to empower women.
In pursuit to help mothers faced with poverty and caring for the environment through the recycling of clothes, CTG has a micro-business programme that empowers 108 women – 56 of whom have children with disabilities.
The women are trained to become successful entrepreneurs in their communities by selling recycled clothes gathered through H&M and other businesses, schools and financial institutions that help facilitate and support the garment collection process.
“These women and mothers are initially introduced to us through our collaboration with Afrika Tikkun before embarking on our full therapy-driven assessment and training programme,” says CTG founder Jesse Naidoo.
“As part of the micro-business programme, they receive financial literacy and wellness training, general sales training, business support and ongoing mentorship.
“When they purchase their first 10kg bale of clothing from Clothes to Good, they feel empowered and supported to run their businesses,” says Naidoo.
“For these women, it is very difficult to find pathways out of poverty. However, by breaking down the barriers to employment for those who need it most, the micro-business project ultimately empowers women to become entrepreneurs in their communities and then go on to create a chain of employment opportunities.”
H&M also has a “Let’s Change Fashion” campaign aimed at encouraging people to drop bags of pre-loved and old garments in the recycling box at any H&M store.