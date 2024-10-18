Common hazards that can damage your engagement ring

Diamonds may be forever, but your engagement ring is susceptible to wear and tear from everyday activities. While your precious ring might seem indestructible, it’s often at the mercy of rough handling, harsh chemicals, and other unseen culprits that can lead to damage.

Understanding how to protect this important piece of jewellery can ensure it maintains its brilliance for a lifetime. Always store your ring correctly. Picture: Freepik Even the most careful wearer can inadvertently harm their ring. Here are some common hazards to watch out for.

Rough handling Accidental bumps against hard surfaces or snagging on clothing can result in chipped stones - if your stone isn’t a diamond - or bent prongs. To mitigate this risk, it's advisable to remove your ring during activities involving manual labour such as gardening or working out. Exposure to harsh chemicals Everyday cleaning agents, perfumes, and hairsprays can erode the metal and dull the diamond's sparkle.

A simple precaution is to take off your ring before using any chemicals and rinse it with warm water afterwards, then dry it with a soft cloth. Extreme temperatures Sudden changes in temperature can cause the metal to expand or contract, jeopardising the setting of the stones. Avoid exposing your ring to extreme heat or cold - hot water and direct sunlight are particularly harmful.

Neglecting regular cleaning Over time, dirt and grime can dull the ring’s appearance and damage both metal and stones. Regularly cleaning your ring with a soft-bristled brush and mild detergent is key, and consider professional cleaning annually for a deeper clean. Improper storage Storing your ring haphazardly among other jewellery can lead to scratches and other damage.