Coronavirus outbreak: How the shopaholic can get their fix

Ladies lets face it, we love to shop. We love browsing through the aisles of our favourite stores, gathering hangers upon hangers of garments we fall in love but have no intention of buying because it’s way out of our price range. We love trying on those garments for just a moment of happiness and to take pictures for our Insta stories. We love exploring the beauty counters to check out new shades of red lipstick or if there might be a new mascara that will give those false eyelashes look.

The hunt for the best light-reflecting and blinding highlighter is always a thrill. We love being swept away by exotic fragrances as we test expensive designer perfumes we have no intention of buying, but at least you will smell like a million bucks for the rest of the day.

Unfortunately, due to the rapidly spreading and potentially deadly coronavirus, our shopping trips will have to be fond memories and our shopping trips put on hold.

If however if you still need to get your fashion or beauty fix (yes I know you do), it’s just a few clicks and your credit card away.

Online shopping is the safest way to get your shopping fix. Picture: Pexels

Online shopping might not fulfill that need for physically touching and fitting on a garment but hey, you won’t have to stand in long ques with people sneezing and coughing around you (eew) or going into fitting rooms that have been touched inappropriately (double eew).

There are so many sites to choose from it’s like browsing through a global shopping mall. Yes, yes, so the sizing can be an issue. And returning garments can be a schlep but hey, it’s still better than exposing yourself to the virus.

When it comes to beauty products, can we please use our common sense. Girls buying foundation online is a bad idea. For obvious reasons. If those reasons are not obvious to your then here it is: You cannot match your shade online. No matter how close those digital swathes look, don’t be fooled, colour correcting and photoshop is amazing editing tools. Lipsticks, eyeshadows and highlighters are the types of products you can get away with.

Having said all of that, there are still some physical stores that are open. If you’re feeling brave and bit irresponsible enough to go to these stores the least you can do is to practice compulsory hygiene to protect yourself and others. Most stores now have hand sanitizers at the entrance and sometimes through the store. USE them. When you exit the store USE them.

By finding other ways to satisfy that urge to shop, you are doing your part to contain the virus.