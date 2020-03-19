Coronavirus: Protective face masks have become the latest fashion accessory
At this year's Grammy awards singer Billie Eilish rocked the red caret in a full on Gucci outfit. Her outfit even included a designer Gucci face mask.
Eilish made a surgical protective mask look like a must-have funky accessory.
This was when we just starting to learn about the coronavirus that has now spread globally - now offficially referred to as a pandemic.
Now that the virus has affected people in all corners of the world, protection, sterilization and isolation has become the only ways to fight the virus.
One of the ways people are protecting themselves is by wearing surgical face masks when heading out. Even though being in close proximity to another person isn't advisable, there are times when going outdoors is unavoidable.
Fashionistas have however found a way to turn an otherwise unattractive and clinical looking, yet essential, item into a funky accessory.
Fashion designers have been showcasing face mask for a while now but who knew that the "weird" runway item would in fact become an essential part of our day to day lives?
Here's a look at a few designers who are leading the fashion pack.
RUNWAY | FASHION HAS NO LIMIT. BE BOLD, BE TRUE. #FORGETTHEBOUNDARIES
⚜️✨💅🏾✨⚜️ @cndworld always Nailing it @theblondsny ! SWIPE 👉🏽 and Z👁👁M in for #Details 𝐄𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞 ✨⚜️✨for #NYFW These fresco sets for #THEBLONDS were created entirely with #CNDShellac ✨ @davidblond @phillipeblond #THEBLONDS #firstphoto @_janekim
Even though this year's AFI Cape Town Fashion Week was cut short because of the virus, stylish attendees came dressed to impress and fashionable accessorized. This how our rocked their face masks.
Portrait || @stylemytwenties || AFI Faces 2020 _____________________________________________ #portraitphotography #portrait #beauty #nikon #50m #photography #photographer #portraits #fashionblogger #retouching #retouch #nikonsa #nikonmea #fashioninspirations #fashionphotography #editorial #editorialphotographer
Stay protected but make it fashion 💦 wearing @mahoneza 📸 @k.i.s.s_photography #CoronaVirus #MahoneZA
NEW DAWN ◀◀◀ @fayros wearing a Boilersuit from the new collection with a @lana_b101 face mask to Fashion Week @afi_sa and shot by @k.i.s.s_photography 💣 #EveArmy #StreetStyle #FaceMask #EveEmporium #Luxury #Fashion #CapeTown #SouthAfrica #2020 #Levels #Proper #butmakeitfashion
