Coronavirus: Protective face masks have become the latest fashion accessory

At this year's Grammy awards singer Billie Eilish rocked the red caret in a full on Gucci outfit. Her outfit even included a designer Gucci face mask.

Eilish made a surgical protective mask look like a must-have funky accessory.

Billie Eilish arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. Picture: AP

This was when we just starting to learn about the coronavirus that has now spread globally - now offficially referred to as a pandemic.

Now that the virus has affected people in all corners of the world, protection, sterilization and isolation has become the only ways to fight the virus.

One of the ways people are protecting themselves is by wearing surgical face masks when heading out. Even though being in close proximity to another person isn't advisable, there are times when going outdoors is unavoidable.