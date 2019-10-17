Social media doesn’t allow you to hide or escape criticism. This especially applies to companies and big corporates - no one is safe.
Over the past few years, fashion designers have come under scrutiny when sending controversial designs down the runway.
In this instance, Gucci and Burberry comes to mind. But it’s not only high-end designers who sometimes get it horribly wrong.
On Monday a Reddit South Africa user posted a picture of a tote bag at Country Road - an Australian brand sold at Woolworths stores.
What drove the person to post the picture was the fact that the colours on the classic style bag were orange, white and blue.