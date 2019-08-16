The new teen collection stands for what Country Road believe in. Natural fibres, recycled materials, and better practices. Picture: Supplied.

Teenage fashionistas brace yourselves because Country Road Teen is launching in South Africa. The first-ever Teen Collection will cater for pre-teen and teen girls and boys aged 8-16, becoming Australia’s only luxury retailer designing for both genders.



The brand's managing director Elle Roseby said the launch of Teens is a milestone and an opportunity to hone in on a new market for the brand.



“Up until now, the brand has designed for most children in a family, from newborn to kids, leaving a gap for pre-teens and teens. We’re thrilled to be launching an age-appropriate collection for a fashionably conscious generation whilst demonstrating our connection to the environment.”





The inspiring and considered range boasts superior quality, fabrics and craftsmanship, featuring Denim, Country Road Heritage sweats, t-shirts, dresses, skirts and swimwear.Picture: Supplied





Made for the edgy young fashion trendsetters, this collection is developed with sustainability at its core, echoing brand's ongoing commitment to sustainability and quality.





The first teen collection features:





• Denim styles made from recycled fibers, meaning a percentage of the denim is made from pre-loved denim. • All T-shirts and heritage sweats are made from organically grown cotton. • BCI (Better Cotton Initiative) Cotton has been used in dresses, denim jackets and denim styles. • Recycled Nylon is used to create swimwear, sourced from discarded fishing nets and factory offcuts.





The new on-trend range will cater for pre-teen and teen girls and boys aged 8-16. Picture: Supplied.





The full Country Road Teen collection will be available in select stores and online at countryroad.co.za from August 19, 2019.



