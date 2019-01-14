Claire Foy and Viola Davis were among the best dressed at the Critics Choice Awards. Picture: Instagram.

Held at Santa Monica, California, United States, on Sunday, 13 January 2019, the 24th annual Critics Choice Awards hosted by Taye Diggs saw international stars rock the blue carpet in the most stylish way- donning exquisite designer garments.



Simple yet elegant garb was the trend. Emmy Rossum wore a red Ralph Lauren velvet dress and finished the look with a cute clutch bag and gold neck piece.





Singer and actor, Billy Porter pulled off a dramatic look and wore a custom jumpsuit tuxedo with cummerbund bow by Rinat Brodach.









Also stealing the show was a multi-award-winning actress, Viola Davis who looked dashing in a gold shimmering off-the-shoulder dress.





The gorgeous Viola Davis at the #CriticsChoiceAwards 💛 pic.twitter.com/slouI02qQg — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) January 14, 2019





Here are more of our favourite Critic Choice Awards looks:















