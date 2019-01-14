View this post on Instagram
I love working with emerging designers. It’s been incredible collaborating with artist and designer @rinatbrodach & my stylist @sammyratelle of @rrrcreative on her vision of this Tuxedo Jumpsuit i’m wearing tonight at the @criticschoice Awards. Topped with boots by @jefferywest_usa. She’s a gift! 🎁 #criticschoiceawards . Custom jumpsuit tuxedo with cummerbund bow by: @rinatbrodach Boots by @jefferywest_usa Style by @sammyratelle Grooming by @heyannabee Associate stylist: @ashleymarienyc 📸: @stevegranitz
The gorgeous Viola Davis at the #CriticsChoiceAwards 💛 pic.twitter.com/slouI02qQg— MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) January 14, 2019
Issa Rae at the 2019 #CriticsChoiceAwards 🖤 pic.twitter.com/s4yvW7f0g3— MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) January 14, 2019
Someone has already arrived for the Blue Carpet at @criticschoice. . . . #clairefoy #britishactress #queenelizabethii #thecrown #bafta #goldenglobes #emmys #emiliaclarke #mattsmith #queen #thecrown #netflix #netflixandchill #britannia #princessmargaret #sagawards #wolfhall #anneboleyn #gameofthrones #damienchazelle #thegirlinthespidersweb #ryangosling #firstmanmovie #oscars #foryourconsideration #academy #lisbethsalander
Angela Bassett at the 2019 #CriticsChoiceAwards 💕 pic.twitter.com/wCnUvCmtkh— MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) January 14, 2019
Gemma Chan beautiful in Jason Wu at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards in [email protected]_chan @jasonwu @crazyrichasians @criticschoice . . . . #gemmachan #criticschoiceawards #2019 #la #redcarpet #fashion #jasonwu #floral #perfection #chic #style #highfashion #ootd #instafashion #instagood #celebritystyle #actress #crazyrichasians #film #fashionista #showstopper #beautiful #bestdressed #losangeles 📷: Rob Latour/REX
.@ladygaga and her dramatic train have arrived at the #CriticsChoiceAwards! pic.twitter.com/nWUpOXZyWm— InStyle (@InStyle) January 14, 2019