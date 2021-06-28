Crocs SA collaborates with queer creatives on Pride campaign
Crocs South Africa closes Pride month on a high note by a collaboration with queer creatives.
As part of its Pride campaign, “Come As You Are”, Crocs has partnered with local creatives to celebrate those who come as they are with content and storytelling across social media and digital platforms.
The people involved in the Crocs SA’s Pride 2021 campaign include Hero Creative management’s director and head photographer Neil Roberts and a selection of powerhouse drag queens.
These include SuffoK8, Sugar Lynch, Lady Pambo, Tessa Cloete, Manila von Teez and Cheshire V- representing the different facets of the queer experience.
As part of the campaign that will be rolled out in the coming months, they all helped with the conceptualising and production of the campaign, to ensure that all messaging was inclusive of the LGBTQI+ community.
Ally Petersen, Crocs SA marketing manager, said: “These creatives were identified as ’One-Of-A-Kind to bring more personal meaning to Come As You Are’, with the aim of assisting our global efforts in creating further awareness for the LGBTQI+ community and emphasising creative expression, individuality and community.”
The shoe brand is hoping the campaign will encourage a more open-minded and inclusive future for the LGBTQI+ community.
It is also hoping that every member of the community will be granted the freedom to be whoever they want to be by celebrating all genders and sexual identities as these are infinite and limitless.
The brand has dedicated a portion of the funds allocated for the project to be donated to non-profit organisations driving the force for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex (LGBTI) equality.