Crocs SA collaborates with queer creatives on Pride campaign

Crocs South Africa closes Pride month on a high note by a collaboration with queer creatives. As part of its Pride campaign, “Come As You Are”, Crocs has partnered with local creatives to celebrate those who come as they are with content and storytelling across social media and digital platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crocs South Africa (@crocsza) Ally Petersen, Crocs SA marketing manager, said: “These creatives were identified as ’One-Of-A-Kind to bring more personal meaning to Come As You Are’, with the aim of assisting our global efforts in creating further awareness for the LGBTQI+ community and emphasising creative expression, individuality and community.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crocs South Africa (@crocsza) The shoe brand is hoping the campaign will encourage a more open-minded and inclusive future for the LGBTQI+ community. It is also hoping that every member of the community will be granted the freedom to be whoever they want to be by celebrating all genders and sexual identities as these are infinite and limitless.