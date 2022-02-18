Cross Trainer takes another spin with its augmented reality fashion collection

For this collection, the brand collaborated with its locally produced private label, XT, and the Magolide Collective, a creative duo formed between multimedia artists and activists Mzoxolo ‘X’ Mayongo and Adilson De Oliveira.

South African fashion retailer Cross Trainer is taking another spin in fashion with its augmented reality collection.

Titled ’The Magolide Project,’ the collection is inspired by the history of Shweshwe prints. It commemorates the rich ancient cultures of Africa while challenging western historical narratives and discourses surrounding modernism, drawing parallels between the pop art of Roy Lichtenstein and African wax prints.

“The digital capsules aim to merge the traditional with the modern, creating a futuristic Imaginarium that place Africa at the centre of global history. By using QR codes to trigger animations, this clothing empowers the person wearing it, while the textile design and capsules pay homage to the uprising of an African renaissance,” explains Mayongo.

The new Magolide Project collection. Picture: Supplied.

XT head of design, Jade Shimmin says this collaboration marks a great foundation between the brand and South African creatives.