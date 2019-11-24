Dame Joan Collins 'hates' jeans, as she says she finds them 'unflattering', and wishes people would 'dress up' a little more.
The 86-year-old actress has said that whilst she enjoys wearing "comfortable" clothes, she will never don a simple pair of jeans because she finds them "unflattering".
She said: "I hate jeans. I hate them, they're so unflattering. And I hate jeans with holes in the knees, or holes anywhere. I'm not keen on T-shirts with logos, either. I like to be comfortable, but I want to be elegant, too."
And Joan - who is the face is of the Valentino Christmas campaign, which launched on Tuesday - also praised fashion designer Valentino Garavani for always remaining "exquisitely dressed" and joining her in shunning denim.
She added: "I don't really fit in with the LA lifestyle, because everyone's in T-shirts and jeans, and I don't like that look. Oh, and neither does Valentino, by the way. Mr Valentino is always exquisitely dressed, which I love."