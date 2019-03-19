Born Lesley Hornby, Twiggy became the face of a generation thanks to her elfin features, slim figure and pixie crop hair. Pic: Facebook

It is more than 50 years since aged 16 she was plucked from obscurity to become the face of the Swinging Sixties.

So when Twiggy met Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace to receive a damehood, she jokingly told him it was ‘about time’.

When asked afterwards how she wishes to be referred to, the actress and supermodel, 69, whose real name is Lesley Lawson, said: ‘Officially it’s Dame Lesley but call me Dame Twiggy. I think Dame Twiggy sounds best.’

Of meeting Prince Charles, she said: ‘I’ve met him before. He’s really nice and he said, “Congratulations, about time you got this, we’re all thrilled for you.” It’s amazing when you think of all the things I’ve done in life.’

Dame Twiggy, who wore a white Stella McCartney trouser suit and matching brogues, was honoured for her services to fashion, the arts and charity. She was joined at the ceremony by her second husband Leigh Lawson, 73, whom she married in 1988, and daughter Carly, 40, from her first marriage to Michael Witney, who died in 1983.

Born Lesley Hornby in Neasden, north London, she became the face of a generation thanks to her elfin features, slim figure and pixie crop hair.

‘Obviously what happened to me was a one-off, being a schoolgirl one night and then being world-famous within three months,’ she said. ‘That’s over 50 years ago and I’m still working and still doing things I love to do.’

