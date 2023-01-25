Daniel Roseberry pulls all the stops at the Paris Fashion Week Schiaparelli show

January 23 was declared Schiaparelli Day, as the creative director of the brand Daniel Roseberry opened couture week at Paris Fashion Week to showcase what they have in store for Spring/Summer 2023. Before the main show, guests were already dressed up for the the red carpet. Reality TV star Kylie Jenner arrived in a Schiaparelli SS23 velvet dress with a lion’s face.

Irina Shayk also walked the runway in the same dress as Jenner, who was sitting in the front row. Award-winning musician Dota Cat was the star of the red carpet in an all-red Schiaparelli outfit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @patmcgrathreal She wore a red silk faille bustier, a hand-knit skirt of lacquered wooden beads and trompe l’œil toe boots. The American rapper was covered in 30 000 crystals from head to toe, which took four hours to put on.

The Schiaparelli guests are a show of its own 🤌 pic.twitter.com/RLX78Tdc5R — Kea (@jacquemusx) January 23, 2023 Back at the fashion show, Roseberry brought Elsa Schiaparelli’s memory to live when he featured animals such as lions, a leopard, and a wolf to represent lust, pride, and avarice in Dante’s iconic allegory. All the animals spotted on the runway were not real. They were hand sculpted. “The animals are one of the four literal references that I took from Dante’s ‘Inferno’. In the first cycle of Dante’s journey, he faces terrors. He confronts a lion, a leopard, and a she-wolf. They each represent different things. But the lion and the animals are there as a photorealistic approaching of surrealism and trompe l’oeil in a different way.”

His creativity was immense as he presented quilted coats, engraved earrings with Schiaparelli’s face, hourglass corsets with pleated skirts, gemstone detailing, metallic bags and so much more. Some of the Bags from Schiaparelli Spring 2023 pic.twitter.com/nscFBtTTXD — DevilCouture (@DvilCouture) January 16, 2023 The Schiaparelli fashion show took place at the Petit Palais, musée des Beaux-arts de la Ville de Paris. Below are more of our favourite looks.