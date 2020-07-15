Dario Calmese makes history with shoot of Viola Davis for Vanity Fair
Multi-award-winning actress Viola Davis graces the Vanity Fair cover for the July/August edition. She is photographed by Dario Calmese, the first black photographer to shoot a cover for Vanity Fair.
The “How To Get Away With Murder” star was styled by Elizabeth Stewart in a Max Mara blue bare-back dress matched with Pomellato earrings.
She flaunts a huge afro that was styled by Jamika Wilson and, to complete the look, Autumn Moultrie did her makeup.
Davis, the first black woman ever to win an Emmy for lead actress now has her own production company, JuVee, where she gives young black actors a platform.
She was one of the people who took to the streets and joined the protest after the death of George Floyd.
In an interview with the magazine, Davis said that she’s used to such as she’s been fighting all her life.
“My entire life has been a protest. My production company is my protest. Me not wearing a wig at the Oscars in 2012 was my protest. It is a part of my voice, just like introducing myself to you and saying, ‘Hello, my name is Viola Davis,’” she said.
As an Oscar winner for her supporting role as Rose Maxson in "Fences", Davis is set to play Michelle Obama in an upcoming series, "First Ladies", which is produced by her company.
Here are some of our favourite looks of Davis in afro hair.
"Not a lot of narratives are also invested in our humanity," says @ViolaDavis, who's set to star as Michelle Obama and blues legend Ma Rainey in upcoming projects. "They're invested in the idea of what it means to be Black, but…it's catering to the white audience. The white audience at the most can sit and get an academic lesson into how we are. Then they leave the movie theater and they talk about what it meant. They're not moved by who we were."
