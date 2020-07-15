Dario Calmese makes history with shoot of Viola Davis for Vanity Fair

Multi-award-winning actress Viola Davis graces the Vanity Fair cover for the July/August edition. She is photographed by Dario Calmese, the first black photographer to shoot a cover for Vanity Fair.

The “How To Get Away With Murder” star was styled by Elizabeth Stewart in a Max Mara blue bare-back dress matched with Pomellato earrings.

She flaunts a huge afro that was styled by Jamika Wilson and, to complete the look, Autumn Moultrie did her makeup.

In an interview with the magazine, Davis said that she’s used to such as she’s been fighting all her life.