David Tlale cancels fashion show

David Tlale has joined forces with one of the international beauty companies Avon on a line of accessories.

The collections contain handbags, sunglasses, and scarves with the seriously-wonderful limited edition. The relationship is not just about connecting customers with their fashion fix, it is about making the collab available to women and empowering Avon beauty members by enhancing their earning potential.

Tlale is one of the best well-known fashion designers; his work has been showcased on many big stages like the New York Fashion Week, Cape Town Fashion Week and many others, He's also designed collections for leading retailers including Edgars, Paris Fashion Week and many others.

The collaboration of the two brands has been received well on the market and they recently announced an Autumn/Winter 2020/2021 collection. The showcase of this series was scheduled for March 11, 2020 in Cape Town Elsies River, but the show was cancelled.

With the coronavirus spreading across the world many people and businesses have had to cancel some of their work and traveling, could it be that the show was cancelled due to the virus or could the area where the show was going to take place be the main issue?

No one has the direct answers yet however, one thing we are sure about is the (AFI) Fashion Week in Cape Town is still taking place this week

AFI’s focal point is representing African talent in the Fashion industry. The AFI showcases the establishment of designers from South Africa, Mozambique, Nigeria as well as other internationally applauded designers who get to expose their latest collections at the event.