The new TASTIC pack designed by David Tlale. Picture: Supplied.



Acclaimed South African designer David Tlale entered Heritage Month on a high note by launching a heritage design which is a rich and vibrant mix of all cultures in South Africa.

The fashion powerhouse, who is usually known for setting trends on the runway, partnered with TASTIC, a brand that is deeply entrenched in South Africa’s heritage.





David Tlale and his friend. Vusi Nova. Picture: Supplied.





For this collaboration, Tlale created an exclusive pack design that was inspired by his childhood, as well as the rich and vibrant mix of cultures found in South Africa.





“In creating the pack, I was inspired by the colours and textures of the women I grew up around, iconic South African buildings as well as the DNA of the House of David Tlale, which is all about structure, texture and drama," said Tlale.





The “My Heritage” campaign invites all South Africans to celebrate their unique cultural practices as expressed through food, fashion and music.

The new TASRIC pack designed by David Tlale. Picture: Supplied.





“TASTIC’s collaboration with David Tlale is important in the context of South Africa as it shows that we can celebrate our differences, as well as what unifies us.





"The pack design beautifully depicts the life of an everyday South African and celebrates the character, texture and colours that make us who we are, ” says Thembi Sehloho, Marketing Director for Rice and Pasta at Tiger Brands South Africa.





The TASTIC limited edition pack is available in stores nationwide.