David Tlale debuts SS23 collection at Paris Fashion Week

South African talent is taking over Paris Fashion Week, and we love to see it. Multi-award-winning designer David Tlale proves, once again, why he’s one of the best international designers to come from South Africa.

The 47-year-old debuted his Spring/Summer 23 collection at the Tranoï menswear show in Palais de Tokyo during Paris Fashion Week this past weekend. Tlale says that with this collection, he wanted to embrace diversity and fluidity. View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Tlale (@davidtlale) “We’re saying men and women or anybody can wear the garments. In terms of colours, you can see ivory, white and orange, a touch of black and a bit of yellow- these all come from the psychology of clothing to say when you wear a bright colour, it tells you exactly how to behave, and you become a very happy person.

“Even when you're wearing black. For me, black is my happy colour. The collection is fun and also trying to say we’re trying to re-embrace and re-solidify our brand and introduce it in Paris,” says the Vosloorus-born star. Watching his show, it was beautiful to see him collaborate with young South African creatives. We spotted a young model, Thapelo Mofokeng, walking for him. Meanwhile, seasoned photographer and fashion expert Trevor Stuurman was behind the lens, capturing the hottest looks from the collection. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor (@trevor_stuurman) Tlale has showcased at New York Fashion Week before, and it was his first time showcasing at Paris Fashion Week.

