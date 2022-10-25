David Tlale gets honorary doctorate in arts and design from TUT

Internationally renowned South African designer David Tlale has been conferred with an honorary doctorate in Arts and Design from the Tshwane University of Technology. Tlale shared on his Instagram page news of the honour that had been bestowed by the university upon him. In his caption, Tlale dedicated the honorary doctorate to his late mother Joyce and his family.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I am humbled to be conferred by @tut_official2 with the Honorary Doctorate in Arts and Design. Much appreciation and love. “I dedicate this Doctorate Degree to my Mom Joyce my family, friends, the media and my beautiful country South Africa … to my team thank you … God Your Grace is Sufficient for me,” he wrote in his caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Tlale (@davidtlale) The university said Tlale was “conferred the degree on him for putting South Africa at the forefront of fashion and for serving as an inspiration to young creatives studying in this cut-throat industry.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TUT (@tut_official2) Born in Vosloorus, Tlale studied fashion and technology at Vaal University and has since gone to grace international fashion runways. In 2003, he won the Elle New Talent at South Africa Fashion Week and simultaneously launched the brand David Tlale. His comment section was filled with messages of people congratulating the designer for his achievement, which comes off the back of his spring summer 2022 showcase. Tlale delivered a spectacular collection featuring 60 pieces of women and menswear looks. @Savitambuli wrote: “Joyce is so proud of you my Dr Chomsticle🎓 Congratulations!! A night of 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 is needed🖤”

Story continues below Advertisement

@sylvesterchauke said: “Oh my goodness how brilliant. Most deserved Dr David Tlale. ❤️❤️🍾🥂” @basetsanakumalo said: “Hearty congratulations @davidtlale for this outstanding achievement. We celebrate with you. 👏🏽🙌🏾” @bridgetmasinga said: “Wait … WHAT … Congratulations 🎉🍾🎊 So so deserved!!! The journey to the 20th is shaping up beautifully … we need a celebration 🎉🎉🎉🎉♥️”

Story continues below Advertisement