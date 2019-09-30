David Tlale launches bespoke shoe collection with Crockett and Jones









David Tlale X Crockett and Jones. Picture: Supplied David Tlale has teamed up with Crockett & Jones to produce a must-have collection of stylish and sophisticated formal footwear for young and trendy men. The launch range of the Crockett & Jones David Tlale Noir Collection comprises four unique styles, collaboratively developed by Tlale and the footwear brand’s top designers at its Cape Town factory. Hand-crafted from genuine leather, Crockett & Jones shoes were famously worn by Nelson Mandela as he walked free from prison in 1990 and are a favourite of fashion followers around the world.

Tlale, dubbed the “King of Fashion”, is a past winner of Africa’s Designer of the Year and is arguably the continent’s top fashion showman. He is reputed for defying convention and has a passion for proudly South African innovation. Recognised globally for his out-of-the-box, haute couture designs, Tlale’s work has been showcased on the world’s greatest stages, including New York Fashion Week.

David Tlale X Crockett and Jones. Picture: Supplied

Now, his creative collaboration with Crockett & Jones has resulted in four innovative styles, ranging from men’s formal and sandalised shoes through to slip-ins and slip-on loafers. Each pair is aimed at inspired, young, fashion-conscious men who wish to stand out. The range boasts bows, hand-stained leathers and bold colours — a must-have for every fashion-conscious man’s wardrobe.

David Tlale X Crockett and Jones. Picture: Supplied

“This is formal footwear redefined,” said Fahiem Frizlar, Crockett & Jones marketing manager. “The collaboration between two of the most in-demand brands at the pinnacle of their game is set to produce some of the most sought after and stylish formal footwear available.”

“We use only the finest leathers from the world’s leading tanneries and aspire to the highest possible standards of hand-crafted, Goodyear-welted, extra-ordinary quality. This, combined with David’s innovation and creative genius will set the local fashion scene alight.”

David Tlale X Crockett and Jones. Picture: Supplied

Tlale said: “I am all about elegance and sophisticated fashion that is proudly made in South Africa and I stand for all things African. My design ethos has always been about staying true to African magnificent luxury. The Noir Collection is no different. It is aimed at men of class and timeless fashion who want to invest in quality shoes because shoes maketh the man.”

This super-stylish range, aimed at the modern man, is priced at around R1 900 a pair and will be available online and at selected retailers from mid-November 2019.