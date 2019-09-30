David Tlale has teamed up with Crockett & Jones to produce a must-have collection of stylish and sophisticated formal footwear for young and trendy men.
The launch range of the Crockett & Jones David Tlale Noir Collection comprises four unique styles, collaboratively developed by Tlale and the footwear brand’s top designers at its Cape Town factory.
Hand-crafted from genuine leather, Crockett & Jones shoes were famously worn by Nelson Mandela as he walked free from prison in 1990 and are a favourite of fashion followers around the world.