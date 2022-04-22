David Tlale launches his third collection with Avon

Acclaimed fashion designer David Tlale recently launched his third collection with beauty brand Avon. Tlale partnered with Avon in 2019 and launched their first collection in March 2020, followed by the second installation in October the same year, where they revealed the Exotic Collection.

This month, the award-winning designer staged a fashion show at the Rands Club in Joburg CBD, unveiling the Avon x David Tlale third collection. The Volsoorus-born designer says this collection is about celebrating the African continent and all the things we’ve been through as a country. Looking stylish in Avon x David Tlale. Picture: Supplied. “All we did was develop a beautiful monogram that we wanted to make sure that people can touch, feel and own,” said Tlale. “We wanted people to access affordable luxury and have a piece of David Tlale. The colours are quite vibrant. We decided that we are from a very dark era in our lives, and we want to excite people. We want to make sure that people look and feel good.”

Speaking of colours, the collection that consists of dresses, catsuits, handbags and sunglasses focuses more on the orange, mixing it with nude and a touch of black stitching. David Tlale. Picture: Supplied. “When you look at the craftsmanship, it’s what we pride ourselves with. Attention to detail. And because it’s proudly made in South Africa, I always say ‘it’s got to be perfect’, we can’t compromise,” said Tlale. For this collection, he used prints that he has developed over the years, splashing them on different fabrics such as chiffon, satin and lycra.

Mafahle Mareletse, the managing director of Avon, said this collection was his favourite. He said working with Tlale had been amazing because, as a beauty brand that dealt with everyday women, they wanted to create luxurious collections for those women at an affordable price. The Avon x David Tlale garments. “I met Tlale in Polokwane when we had gone on a roadshow. I realised this man does not only appeal to wealthy people, but everyday women because our sales leaders and representatives are everyday women who make a living selling Avon. I saw these women going crazy about him and thought he is a brand we can work with,” said Mareletse. David Tlale also launched his Autumn/Winter collection in South Africa, which debuted at the Tranoi Show during Paris Fashion Week.