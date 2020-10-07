David Tlale launches the Riboville Collection

One of South Africa's most loved fashion designers David Tlale has partnered with the newly launched art hotel, Ribonville Boutique, to release a new collection.

The Riboville Collection is Tlale’s latest work in collaboration with the hotel, as well as the new David Tlale flagship store.

Tlale believes that the flagship store, located at the hotel is about offering a curated consumer experience that is synonymous with the exclusivity and craftsmanship his brand has become known for, servicing their customers with excellence.

When asked about this new partnership, Tlale said: “Riboville Collection is a new way of doing things where you don’t just come to the hotel to sleep and eat but also infuse their lifestyle where the hotel now specializes in catering to their consumer’s interest in art, fashion, and food the George Sinovich way.”

The collection also features a Tlale and Jean du Plessis’s joint exhibition where both brands showcase their talent. Titled Holding on to Each Other, the exhibition sees Du Plessis tell the stories of Balance of Power, Beauty Awakens the Soul to Act, The Extravagance of More, The Extravagance of Less.