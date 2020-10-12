David Tlale partners with Avon to release exotic summer collection
Fashion powerhouse David Tlale is expanding his fashion brand. The Vooslorus-born designer collaborated with beauty brand Avon to release an exotic summer collection.
Inspired by xibelani, a Tsonga celebration skirt, this collection is all about empowering women through high-end fashion.
“The inspiration behind the collection is the xibelani skirt, which is a Tsonga celebration skirt that women wear for their dances, or sometimes as normal regalia daily. And fusing it with the underwater, making sure it becomes trendy, fashionable, and globally appealing,” said Tlale.
At the launch held at African Pride Hotel, Melrose Arch, this past weekend, Tlale first revealed a full range of tote bags, sling bags, sunglasses, a caftan, a beautiful watch and, as a cherry on top, a fragrance called Exotic, by David Tlale x Avon, for him and her.
"Exotic" for her is rich in feminine rose and jasmine notes that burst into a sultry medley of peach and mandarin, ending in fiery notes of amber. And for him, the masculine fragrance with the untameable scent of blackcurrant tempered by seductive notes of plum and simmering into a fiery base of sandalwood, is Tlale’s favourite.
The partnership between the two brands is part of Avon’s “Watch Me Now” campaign, which is a celebration of women who are a reflection of what it’s like to be successful after being underrated for a long time.
On why they chose to work with Tlale for the second season, Bridget Bhengu, Avon Justine corporate communications director, said: “The reason we chose David Tlale was to bring access to what people would think was otherwise for the elite. We strongly believe in empowering women. We also wanted to promote inclusion and make sure that our representatives are empowered.”
The event ended at the hotel’s pool deck with some live performances, a Xibelani dance inside the pool, and a star-studded fashion show. They showcased the David Tlale Spring/Summer 21 collection. The models included Mzansi celebrities such as television host Lala Hirayama as well as actors Lunga Shabalala and Vuyo Dabula.