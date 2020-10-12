David Tlale partners with Avon to release exotic summer collection

Fashion powerhouse David Tlale is expanding his fashion brand. The Vooslorus-born designer collaborated with beauty brand Avon to release an exotic summer collection.

Inspired by xibelani, a Tsonga celebration skirt, this collection is all about empowering women through high-end fashion.

“The inspiration behind the collection is the xibelani skirt, which is a Tsonga celebration skirt that women wear for their dances, or sometimes as normal regalia daily. And fusing it with the underwater, making sure it becomes trendy, fashionable, and globally appealing,” said Tlale.

The Xibelani skirt that inspired David Tlale’s exotic collection. Picture: Supplied.

At the launch held at African Pride Hotel, Melrose Arch, this past weekend, Tlale first revealed a full range of tote bags, sling bags, sunglasses, a caftan, a beautiful watch and, as a cherry on top, a fragrance called Exotic, by David Tlale x Avon, for him and her.

"Exotic" for her is rich in feminine rose and jasmine notes that burst into a sultry medley of peach and mandarin, ending in fiery notes of amber. And for him, the masculine fragrance with the untameable scent of blackcurrant tempered by seductive notes of plum and simmering into a fiery base of sandalwood, is Tlale’s favourite.