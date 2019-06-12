From the humble beginnings of Vosloorus East of Johannesburg to New York World class designer David Tlale decided to go back to his township where he grew to show case his work to his old community of Vosloorus Ekurhuleni. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA)

Paying homage to his hometown Vosloorus, East of Joburg, David Tlale hosted a massive fashion experience, the Tlale Vosloo To New York show on Saturday at Vosloorus Civic Centre.

The Tlale Vosloo To New York was a narrative of designer’s journey on how he came from the dusty streets of Vosloorus to the glamorous New York City runways.

The spectacular fashion extravaganza was attended by his family, friends and childhood neighbours. Although Tlale often uses established models, he is known for scouting some of his models from the streets. For this show, 500 models model hopefuls attended the casting and only 60 of them made it to the runway.

“ I wanted to bring it home and showcase our local talent- models, designers as well to say it is possible to do it from wherever you’re from.

It’s really humbling to receive the love that I’ve gotten over the week. It just shows that we’re doing something right and we’re not only doing it for ourselves, but we’re also doing it for our community, for South Africa, and the continent. It’s Africa’s time and Vosloorus happens to be part of Africa,” he says.





Twinning in David Tlale. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi.









Before showcasing collections from various seasons Tlale gave it to other designers to also show their talent. First to take on the runway was Zikhona Voyi who makes kidswear. She showcased a range of tutu dresses with trains, rompers for boys as well as baby dresses with ruffles. Tlale’s friends from the industry who are also making international headlines, Mmuso Maxwell also exhibited their SS19 collection of applique skirts and see-through shirts.





His assistant designers, Ntando Ngwenya (The Intern 2016 winner) and Keletso Moraba (The Intern 2018 winner) also took to the runway to showcase as well as Tlale’s neighbour, Anthony who wowed the crowd with his unisex denim range.





The David Tlale floral suit. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi.





Tlale closed the night with collections from various seasons. He showcased garments from the Spring Summer 18-19 Azania collection, David Tlale Bridal 2018, the 2018 David Tlale X Vodacom, The David Tlale X Mandela Centenary Tribute Collection as well as the New York Fashion Week 2018