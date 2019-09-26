The eThekwini Municipality in partnership with the Durban Business Fair presented the Durban Fashion Fair - a four day fashion extravaganza where young and upcoming fashion designers showcase their talent to a massive crowd of fashion enthusiasts, buyers, as well as the media.

Under the theme “Evolution is Elementary,” designers such as Mxolisi Mkhize of House of Saint Luke, Martin Steenkamp, Vyagor Louvre, Tribal Skin Clothing as well as Lemfux, naming just a few took to the runway to showcase their Autumn/Winter 2020 collections.

Fashion doesn’t really change, it evolves. And to bring something fresh to the industry, designers at the Durban Durban Fashion Fair were all about bringing colour and old trends with a modern twist.





The Durban Fashion Fair's first night was definitely one for the books, I mean look at the beautiful designs from @TribalSkin 😍🔥👌👌#DBF21#Innovation #SupportLocal #MadeInDurban@eThekwiniM@DbnFashionFair@IkhonoComms@InnovateDurban@dbntourism pic.twitter.com/1xOnfln1HO

— Durban Business Fair (@DBNBusinessFair) September 26, 2019





Thulani Mnguni of Tribal skin Clothing streetwear brand, that is known for dressing the likes of Zulu Mkhathini and Sizwe Dlomo, presented a collection that was inspired by the city of Durban and it’s summer days.

“The theme for my collection is Durban Tropicana. It’s based on how Durban is and how the city is viewed as the summer destination because even in winter, we still experience summer because it’s hardly cold this side. It resonates to how Durban people love colour and I just wanted to show people how we live because we’re all about bright things,” said Mnguni.

Also taking centre stage was Athenkosi Mfungula, founder of Lemfux. Mfungula presented the BLVCK OUT collection, a range of asymmetrical coats and men’s skirt.





“My collection was about embracing people’s flaws. God created us to be who we are so who are we to have standards regarding beauty? With this collection, I was embracing my blackness and giving a shout out to all the disabled people,” said Mfungula.

The Durban Fashion Fair is taking place at The Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre from September 25-28.