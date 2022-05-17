Deepika Padukone opts for shimmery golden-black sari at Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony

They say that ‘You can take an Indian out of India but you can’t take India out of an Indian’. That’s exactly the case with our Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone, who is currently creating waves at the Cannes Film Festival as a jury member. She attended the red carpet opening ceremony for the 75th annual Cannes film festival, wearing a sari designed by none other than Sabyasachi.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika dropped a string of images of her glamorous look.

The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Cannes, France, May 17, 2022. Jury member Deepika Padukone arrives on stage. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard In the images, she is seen exuding retro vibes with her golden-black shimmery sari. The ‘Piku’ star opted for bold make-up. Her dramatic winger eye-liner served as the major highlight of her look. Speaking of her hair, she chose to tie it in a bun immaculately and accessorised it with a golden hair band. Sabyasachi, too, shared the pictures of Deepika’s retro look on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial) "Jury member Deepika Padukone on the red carpet at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival in Sabyasachi clothing and high jewellery. Featuring the Bengal Tiger couture sari conceptualised by Sabyasachi as part of the iconic Aakash Tara collection that celebrates heritage Indian crafts and techniques through a modern lens. The stripes have been block-printed and hand-embroidered by some of India's finest craftspeople at the Sabyasachi atelier. The look is paired with statement pieces from Sabyasachi Jewellery's Bengal Royale Collection. The headband pays homage to the traditional Indian matha patti headpiece with Art Nouveau detailing, while the chandelier earrings updates a classic with an Art Deco gaze," Sabyasachi wrote. The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Cannes, France, May 17, 2022. Jury members Rebecca Hall, Deepika Padukone, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier pose. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw Deepika hit the red carpet along with other jury members such as Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace Jasmine Trinca, Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier. (ANI)