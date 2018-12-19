Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters handing over the crown to Catriona Gray. Picture: @catriona_gray Instagram.

Miss Universe 2017, Demi-Leigh Nel Peters positively shimmered in a Swarovski-encrusted green Gert-Johan Coetzee gown in Bangkok, Thailand, as she handed her Miss Universe crown to Catriona Gray from the Philippines on Sunday night.



“We are so proud of Demi-Leigh and all she has achieved during the year of her reign. It was such an honour to create the final gown for her to make her exit.





“Demi-Leigh has such a regal quality about her, but she is also incredibly sexy and can really pull off a slinky, hip-hugging look as not many people can do,” says Coetzee.





Demi-Leigh in Gert-Johan Coetzee gown. Picture: @demileighnp Instagram.





He explains that they had decided on a look that would be understated enough to allow the new Miss Universe to shine in the spotlight, but would still emphasise Demi-Leigh’s lithe figure.





“So we went for a slim floor-length shift with a low back and spaghetti straps, and embroidered it with over 100 000 individual Swarovski crystals in shades of green and yellow, that added weight and created the liquid, flowing appearance. I am thrilled at how beautiful she looked,” enthused Coetzee.



