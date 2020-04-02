Demi Lovato to donate profits from her Fabletics collection to help fight coronavirus

Demi Lovato is donating $5 (about R90) from each item sold from her new Fabletics collection to help fight coronavirus. The 27-year-old star was unsure whether she should still go ahead with releasing the new products on Friday but ultimately decided the collaboration should land as planned and has decided to give $5 from every item sold, up to $125 000, to the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund. She announced on Instagram: "I've been working hard behind the scenes on many new, exciting things - including my brand new collection with Fabletics launching April 2 that I've been eager to share. "Recently, we've watched our world change and thought about holding off on the launch. "After sitting down to reflect for a few days, we realise there's no better times to inspire others with the capsule, which has always been about channeling inner strength.

"We've decided to share it with you soon-with a twist: I'm pleased to announce that for $5 for every item sold will provide crucial gear to frontline workers-pledging up to $125 000 now through June 30 to support the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation, powered by the United Nations Foundation."

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker also hopes the garments will give her fans a confidence boost.

She added: "In addition to lifting up those in need right now, it's so important for us all to feel empowered, invincible, and strong from the inside out.

"My collection is designed to do just that -- uplifting you with bold colours and amazing contouring for the biggest confidence boost. I love how these styles make you feel so supported when you put them on.

"Living an active lifestyle from home is all about wearing activewear, like comfortable leggings, bras, and tops you can wear from morning to night...

"I hope you'll join me on our journey to project positivity, build inner strength and boost each other up!"