Design Indaba announces emerging creatives class of 2021

The wait is over: Design Indaba has announced the emerging creatives class of 2021. Running for 16 years, Design Indaba is a programme supported by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture to nurture new talent. The list of 40 creatives is divided into categories such as Fashion, Visual Art, Graphic Design, Film and Photography, Illustration, Jewellery, Interior, Furniture, and Ceramics. Here are the 40 members of the Class of 2021: Representing the world of fashionistas under fashion are Azola Tanzi, Mashoto Tshoga, Nikiwe Dlova, Aria van Rooyen, Tristan Shaun Henry and Lunga Mzimba.

From visual art, we have Lerato Lodi, Akhona Mbange, Alizwamazizi, Boikanyo Mashigo, Brad Jackson, Chelsea Robin, Danielle Jordaan, Gerald Genie, Mboma and Pule Magopa.

Under graphic design are Caleb Pillay, Clinton Myeni, Ntobeko Nkumalo, Tebogo Mapomane and Mncedisi Faltein.

On the glitter side of jewellery are Babalo Rozani and Zulu Mien – Nicola Robertson.

Representing the sharpshooters of film and photography are Boitumelo Thindiza, Fiona Davhana, Lithemba Maha, Lovarism Zenhlanhla Myeni, Kgothatso Malatjie and Nhlakanipho Mashinini.

The illustrators are Hilde Franzsen, Tebogo Lethuba, Lethabo Mmalerato Huma and Buhle Qabaka, while Kaya Design Hub and Ontlametse Molefe have been selected for their interiors.

Deft – Zani Alberts and Martin Tallie – are under furniture along with Magrietha Labuschagne and Elizabeth Louisa van der Merwe, while Clement Maenetja owns the ceramics.

Ravi Naidoo, the founder of Design Indaba, is delighted to welcome the class of 2021.

He said: “We are extremely committed to this programme, and especially now, what with the economic impact of Covid-19, it is vital that we continue to support our youth and aid their entry into the local and global marketplace.”