Designer slams Khloe Kardashian for selling dress that he loaned her

Khloe Kardashian has been accused of selling a dress that was leant to her by fashion designer Christian Cowan.

Fashion designer Christian Cowan took to Instagram to slam the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star, after claiming runway samples that he loaned her were up for sale on her website, Kardashian Kloset.

In a now-expired Instagram story post, he fumed to the reality star: "@khloekardashian why are my runway samples I loaned you being sold on your website? We emailed 3 times and had no response. (sic)"

However, the whole thing is just a misunderstanding, with sources claiming that Khloe was not aware it was leant.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six column of the dress in question: "The dress was gifted to her through her stylist without a mention of a loan and it was never asked to be returned."