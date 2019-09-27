The Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre was packed with fashion lovers last night who came to witness day 2 of Durban Fashion Fair.

Designers who showcased were the DFF Mentees, Indoni Fashion House, Mo Creations, Cherish, Karen Monkklijnstra, EVE-O Designs, LT Peculiar, Mita-N Dzyns, Zaviar, Treasure Cindi, Melinda Corrine, and Zarth.

Opening the show was Nozipho Lungile Msomi, one of the mentees who showcased a bright collection of pleated skirts, wide-leg pants, layered skirts, and fringing tops- with green, yellow, and red being the dominating colours.

We enjoyed this collection by Nozipho Lungile Msomi. It’s bright and colourful. #DFF2019 #DBF21 pic.twitter.com/XoXSfYTw5S — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) September 26, 2019

Phumelele Khumalo presented smart ready-to-wear for both men and women, while Sizwe Msomi kept it cool with athleisure wear.

And to bring more fun to the runway, Carita Adams of Cherish brought her little ones who looked adorable in their tutus.

The little ones brought life to the runway, thanks to Cherish. #DFF2019 #DBF21 pic.twitter.com/XWaudwbCw0 — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) September 26, 2019

Stealing the show was Kwenzi Nkomo of Indoni Fashion House who revealed a head-turning monochrome range.

“My collection was inspired by women of Africa. As you saw, it was full of prints which represented different tribes such as amaHawu, Sotho, and all the other tribes we have in South Africa,” said Nkomo.

The best show for the night goes to Indoni Fashion House. Check out our IG story to view the whole show. #DFF2019 #DBF21 pic.twitter.com/dKKUZV9W5t — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) September 26, 2019

Ending off things was Zarth, who won designer of the year at last year’s DFF Recognition Awards.

DFF is on again on Friday tonight and expected to showcase are the emerging designers, Amanda Laird Cherry, Diva by Branda Quin, Eulue, Palse, Chulaap, Modesta, Azee Tanzi, Hombre, Kireshen Chetty, Leigh Schubert, Sergeant Pepper, as well as Quiteria who went solo after splitting from George.