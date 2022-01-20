Desigual finally launches Mickey Mouse collection in SA

The collection many have been waiting for is finally in South Africa. In late 2021, Desigual launched a new collection with Disney’s Mickey Mouse.

However, the collection was not available in South Africa until recently. The collaboration is a way of celebrating the friendship between the two powerhouse brands, who have been working together since 1984. “We believe in a lifelong friendship, and our designs featuring Mickey Mouse demonstrate this.

“Mickey featured in our most iconic jacket back in 1984, and now, in 2021, we continue to celebrate this iconic character. “To celebrate this long-lasting friendship, we are launching a new capsule collection where urban and vintage are the trends of the season. “It’s a collection in which denim is the star, where two lines of inspiration are joined together and reflected in the prints,” reads a Desigual statement.