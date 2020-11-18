Despite negative comments, Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida looked every inch the queen on her homecoming tour

She may be the envy of many but we cannot deny that our reigning Miss South Africa, Shudufhadzo Musida, is a natural beauty. Wearing her Buhle crown with confidence on her bald head, Musiḓa visited Limpopo for the first time since she was named Miss SA 2020, this past weekend. For her homecoming glory, she was dressed by some of the best fashion designers in the country. On day one, she was received by Limpopo Premier Chupu Mathabatha, MEC’s, Capricorn District Mayor, Vhembe District Municipality Mayor & Polokwane Local Municipality Mayor. Musiḓa wore an Imprint dress and paired it with a cosset by Gert-Johan Coetzee. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shudufhadzo Musiḓa 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@shudufhadzomusida) For her street parade which started at Meropa Hotel & Casino and proceeded to SABC Park, she changed into a boob-tube Venda inspired dress by Phika Designs.

On day two where she first stopped at the Vhembe District Municipality to meet the VhaVenda King, she wore a blue maxi dress and later changed into a red number by Ryan Keys.

On the last day of the homecoming tour, she dazzled in a blue beaded fresh from the runway dress by Gert-Johan Coetzee.

All her outfits were styled by Werner Wessels with Louis Fritz as the mastermind behind her stunning face beat.

During the three-day parade, the University of Pretoria graduate had to deal with negative comments which flooded our timelines over the weekend.

If online trolls affected her in any way, Musida didn’t let it show; instead choosing to ignore it and radiate in the warm welcome she received from fans back home.