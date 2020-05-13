DFF Emporium re-opens with trendy masks and winter wear

Durban Fashion Fair (DFF) Emporium recently opened its doors with a new collection of trendy masks and winter wear.

DFF Emporium, which was based at Durban Central relocated to a new space (S154 between Legit and Garment Division opposite Jam Clothing), sells clothes made by local designers.

In order to keep up with the lockdown rules, the new store has been cleansed, sanitised and fumigated in order to sell designers’ winter collections.

Fashion brands that have crafted these designer masks and will be marketing their winter wear include 1st try, 4evaTrendy, Duke 'Clothe Your Soul', Diva Designs, Emerikay, Game Changer, Ibhungane, Ish Tana, Mita N, Qhawekazi, Zaviar Fashion House and Zolution.

Face masks available at DFF Emporium.

Nonku Mthembu, the Business Support Program Manager for the eThekwini Municipality Business Support, Tourism & Markets Unit, said that Durban’s up-and-coming creatives had embraced the limitations of lockdown and were supporting government’s struggle to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus through social distancing and by wearing face masks but adding a dash of imagination.

“Because the mall does not allow entry without masks, our designers have produced a selection of stylish re-usable three-layer cloth masks which will be sold at the entrances to the mall from R20. In 2012, the DFF was created to revive the clothing industry and drive job creation. Now, more than ever, we need to support our designers so that they can grow their brands to create jobs for the many that have lost their livelihoods due to the pandemic,” she said.

During the lockdown, DFF Emporium will open from 9am - 5pm, weekdays and from 9am to 3pm on the weekend. Hand sanitisers and other protocols will be in place to protect all fashion-loving shoppers.