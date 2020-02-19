Are you young, vibrant and looking to break into the modeling industry? Get your heels on because you could be walking on the Durban Fashion Fair runway.
The iconic Durban Fashion Fair (DFF), brought to you by the eThekwini Municipality, will be hosting an open model casting on Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7 where aspiring models are encouraged to attend.
New face models must be in good physical shape and must be between the ages of 18 and 35 years. Applicants must have a valid ID document and a proof of residence and bring these along to the casting:
- Ladies must have a minimum height without heels of 1.75 metres with a hip measurement of between 90-92 cm. They must wear minimal makeup, body fitting clothing (no jeans) and bring heels.
- The same requirement regarding height and makeup is applicable to fuller figure ladies. However, your pant size measurement must be between 38 and 44 cm.
- Gentlemen must be no less than 1.83 metres tall and fit into a size 30-32 trouser. They must wear a form fitted t-shirt/shirt and closed shoes (no trainers/takkies).
The casting will take place at the Durban Botanical Gardens Conference Room, situated at 9A John Zikhali Road, Musgrave. It will start at 9AM sharp for registration and finish promptly at 3PM on both days.