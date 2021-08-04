Diamonds are forever! Pink diamond engagement ring Ben Affleck gave Jennifer Lopez in 2002 is now worth R170m

Do you remember the pink diamond engagement ring Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez with in 2002? The one that was worth $1.2-million (about R17-million) at the time?

Well, that very same 6.1-carat diamond ring now, 19 years later, has an estimated value of $12-million (about R170-million). If you had doubts about investing in diamonds, here’s proof that it well and truly is worth it. When the 48-year-old actor first asked Lopez to marry him in 2002, he probably didn’t know just how much of an investment the rare coloured diamond would turn out to be.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in 2002. Picture: Instagram The question now is: does Lopez still have the ring? The 52-year-old singer’s former publicist Rob Shuter doesn't think she ever returned the ring to her former fiancé. “As far as I know, Jen has never returned the ring!” Shuter told Access Daily.

“So if things move forward with these two, gosh she’s already got the most beautiful ring I’ve seen. It’s absolutely stunning,” said Shuter. The couple, who met on the set of the movie Gigli in early 2002, got engaged the same year, but split up in 2004. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BenAffleckJenniferLopez (@benniferfanpage) Lopez went on to marry Marc Anthony, while Affleck wed Jennifer Garner.

Lopez has since divorced Marc, then got engaged to Alex Rodriguez. While Ben also divorced his then wife Garner, and split up from Ana de Armas. The love birds have rekindled their relationship and are openly showing off their obvious infatuation. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@bensafflecks)