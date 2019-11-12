Dickies drops a 'deeper' collection









Dripping in Dickies. Picture: Supplied. Texas clothing brand, Dickies is back with a bang, deeper than before. The street style brand launched a new campaign, 'The Dickies: Deeper Than' which embodies the brand’s true understanding of identity and social culture that exists among the 21st century youth.

Paying homage to a high-tone utilitarian flair, the new campaign hosts a range of iconic pieces that are crisp in quality and comfortable fit.

The Dickies squad. Picture: Supplied.

WATCH: How the Dickies: Deeper Than embodies the brand’s true understanding of identity and social culture





The campaign is about displaying how experimental the Dickies dresser can be, especially with factors like bold hue variations and the iconic logo.





Featured in multiple scales on T-shirts, bucket hats and trousers, the incorporation of branding cements the collection of apparel as it strikes an important balance of heavy-to-subtle logo embellishment.





The brand's logo is featured in multiple scales on t-shirts. Picture: Supplied.





"The brand has a firm grasp of the messages that the youth wants to bring across and has stitched the concept into its range. It’s more than just social pleasure, it’s about making a change, seeing it flourish and indirectly becoming the figure behind the change.





"By pushing creative boundaries and curating their culture, the campaign nails the concept of the brand and how it was perceived in the past, how it is interpreted now and how it will be celebrated in future," said Chiara Osman on behalf of Dickies.





What's nice about this range is that like many of their collections, it is unisex. Picture: Supplied.