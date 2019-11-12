Texas clothing brand, Dickies is back with a bang, deeper than before. The street style brand launched a new campaign, 'The Dickies: Deeper Than' which embodies the brand’s true understanding of identity and social culture that exists among the 21st century youth.
Paying homage to a high-tone utilitarian flair, the new campaign hosts a range of iconic pieces that are crisp in quality and comfortable fit.
The Dickies squad. Picture: Supplied.
WATCH: How the Dickies: Deeper Than embodies the brand’s true understanding of identity and social culture