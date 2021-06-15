Dickies pays tribute to Emmanuel ‘Mjokes’ Matsane with mural
Share this article:
In May South Africa mourned the passing of Emmanuel ‘Mjokes’ Matsane, a member of the legendary kwaito group Trompies.
The popular group was well known for their distinct sound as well as their colourful fashion, which included Dickies shoes.
it’s fitting that Dickies South Africa has paid homage to Mjokes, as he was fondly known as, with a mural that honours the inspirational life he led.
This project is close to home for Dickies, as Trompies, the iconic South African kwaito - pioneering group, played an integral role in shaping Dickies South Africa as a brand.
The mural in Meadowlands, where the star was born, is in partnership with South African artist Rasik Green (Mister Ekse) and will be in full view from today until the end of July.
Dickies thanked the family and band members for giving them the opportunity to pay their respects to a legend who paved the way for so many, including their brand.
Dickies presents a range of clothing, footwear, and accessories inspired by its heritage that dates back to its establishment in 1922.
Dickies heritage is also heightened by its strong following and brand history the world over.
By utilizing fit functionality, fashion and most importantly– quality, Dickies offers seasonal ranges comprising of tees, jackets, jeans, and trousers, together with awesome footwear, headwear, and backpacks.
Dickies workwear inspired clothing is embraced not only by the young, energetic and vibrant, but also those individuals of all age groups and walks of life who simply choose to embrace the brand.
Born from American roots, Dickies remains authentic, uncomplicated and a little rough around the edges, just like the people who wear them.