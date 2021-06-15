Dickies pays tribute to Emmanuel ‘Mjokes’ Matsane with mural

In May South Africa mourned the passing of Emmanuel ‘Mjokes’ Matsane, a member of the legendary kwaito group Trompies. The popular group was well known for their distinct sound as well as their colourful fashion, which included Dickies shoes.

it’s fitting that Dickies South Africa has paid homage to Mjokes, as he was fondly known as, with a mural that honours the inspirational life he led. Trompies Kwaito artist “Mjokes”. Picture: Matthews Baloyi This project is close to home for Dickies, as Trompies, the iconic South African kwaito - pioneering group, played an integral role in shaping Dickies South Africa as a brand. The mural in Meadowlands is in partnership with South African artist Rasik Green (Mister Ekse) Picture: Supplied The mural in Meadowlands, where the star was born, is in partnership with South African artist Rasik Green (Mister Ekse) and will be in full view from today until the end of July.

Dickies thanked the family and band members for giving them the opportunity to pay their respects to a legend who paved the way for so many, including their brand. Dickies presents a range of clothing, footwear, and accessories inspired by its heritage that dates back to its establishment in 1922. Dickies heritage is also heightened by its strong following and brand history the world over.