Did Kendall Jenner photoshop her micro thong selfie?

Kim Kardashian was very smart to use her sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner to promote her Skims Valentine range. The sisters posed in different designs from the range but it was the micro thong that model Kendall wore that really got fans both excited and confused. While some thought discussed the practicality of the tiny panties other were gobsmacked by the sheer perfection of the tall lean model’s body and in particular, her coochie area. The 25-year-old super model is undeniably gorgeous but one has to question is it truly possible to be that perfect? Jenner took to her Instagram to post a series of pictures taken during and after the shooting of the campaign images.

One of the pictures drew attention of Instagram user: @problematicfame.

The full-length selfie showing her incredible long legs, taut belly and of course the microscopic thong, was just too perfect for the users liking.

Convinced that image had been edited in some way, she points out certain areas that clearly show distortion.

In the post she titled: “THE KENDALL JENNER CONTROVERSY is a series of images in which she shares her views on the edited image. ”

She captioned her post: “this post is purely my opinion and it’s okay if you disagree! please read the entirety of the post before forming opinions + commenting! i said this twice in the post but i will say it again, kendall is gorgeous no matter what. all body types are beautiful and should be appreciated. i just think it’s an important reminder that the internet is usually filtered + posed! spread love”

She goes over a couple of technical irregularities pointing out how her arms and legs bent.

In the picture series she says: “Kendall is obviously very gorgeous but these are not her real body proportions nor are they anybody’s,' the user wrote. 'Please don’t compare yourself to heavily edited images. Even Kendall doesn’t look like this [in real life].'

When referencing to her completely fuzz-free bikini area, she writes, “The smoothing around the bikini line is ridiculous.

“Nobody looks like that. Gals have lines, razor bumps, discoloration, etc. Nobody is completely smooth down there.”