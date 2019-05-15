Quiteria & George at Arise Fashion Week 2018. Picture: SDR.

After South African design duo, Quiteria & George cancelled their showcase at the last minute without any explanation at African Fashion International Cape Town Fashion Week (AFICTFW) last month, rumours circulating in the industry is that the young designers Quiteria Kekana and George Malelu have parted ways.



There has been no formal communication from the brand to the media.





Quiteria & George ended 2018 on a high wave after dressing Beyoncé in an emerald green showstopper gown for her Global Citizens Festival performance at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg, in December.









The duo are known for their opulent creations that came in beautiful fabrics and designs. Also a red carpet favourite for celebrities and influencers, Quiteria & George often have a presence in most SA events.





They recently deleted their Instagram account claiming it was for re-branding purposes.





In an interview with Business Day they said: “It’s the rebirth of Quiteria and George. We’re working on re-branding. It’s time for a change. We want people to connect to our stories and understand the brand aesthetic and the story behind it.”





“We’re separating ourselves from how everyone else is branding themselves because they are now doing what we did.”





However, since then Quiteria has started working solo under the brand Lord Quiteria, without so much as a mention of George.





The young designers could not be reached for comment after several attempts to contact them.





A friend close to them said that the matter is a sensitive issue and couldn’t comment on it.





“If they really split, they would release a statement of confirmation,” said the friend.





Twitter is low-key freaking out on the rumoured split, with some hoping the speculations aren’t true, and the duo will soon refute the split allegations.



