View this post on Instagram
TODAY WE VOTE with hope that our leaders can fight for change, for the many families in our country that are hopeful for one day have a comfortable life #vote #wcw @beyonce commissioned @lord_quiteria Quiteria and georgesmalelu to create what I thought it was impossible 45 looks including the dancers but hey 👋 🚀 #instafashion #fashionstylist #modernmansions #mystyle #mystylejournal #milanfashionweek #paris #parisfashionweek #londonfashion #londonfashionweek #newjorkfashionweek #instafashion
A post shared by QUITERIA (@quiteria_atalier) on
Sad that they reached the pinnacle ( freakin added Beyoncé on their resumè) and they break up 😭— Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) May 14, 2019
Bathong! Two Egos I guess, I didn't even know of them until after them dressing Beyonce and Top Billing. It will be harder for them individually in this crowded industry, but then again 🤷♂️— Thato Kukama (@ThatoKukama) May 14, 2019