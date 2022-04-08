Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' World Cup shirt expected to sell for more than R77m

The shirt worn by Argentine football legend Diego Maradona when he scored his infamous 'Hand of God' goal is to be auctioned. The iconic blue away shirt is currently owned by the former England player Steve Hodge and is expected to sell for more than £4-million (about R77-million).

Maradona infamously punched the ball into the net during the quarter-final against England at the 1986 World Cup before later netting the 'Goal of the Century' as Argentina went on to lift football's greatest prize. Hodge swapped shirts with the footballing icon - who died in 2020 at the age of 60 - after the game and has owned the item ever since.

The shirt has spent the past 20 years on loan at the National Football Museum in Manchester but fans will now have the chance to buy it at a dedicated auction held by Sotheby's. The bidding will open on April 20 and will last until May 4.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivan Moore (@mad_bikes_and_englishman) Hodge said: "I have been the proud owner of this item for over 35 years, since Diego and I swapped shirts in the tunnel after the famed match. "It was an absolute privilege to have played against one of the greatest and most magnificent football players of all time. It has also been a pleasure to share it with the public over the last 20 years at the National Football Museum, where it has been on display.

