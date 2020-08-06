Diesel becomes member of the BCI
Diesel has joined the Better Cotton Initiative.
The global fashion brand has joined the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), following its ‘For Responsible Living’ campaign.
One of the largest cotton sustainability programmes in the world, the BCI is a global non-profit organisation that exists to make global cotton production better for the people who produce it.
As part of the solution to create a better environment, the organisation trains farmers to use water efficiently, to care for the health of the soil, reduce the use of the most harmful chemicals and apply decent work principles.
“Diesel is proud to invest in making cotton production more sustainable, and we are committed to sourcing at least 50% of our cotton as ‘more responsible cotton’ by 2025, that includes cotton sourced as Better Cotton, recycled and organic cotton,” said the brand.
BCI has licensed more than 2 million farmers from 23 countries on five continents in 2018 and last year, where farmers produced 22% of the world’s cotton.
“For Responsible Living”, a strategy launched in January this year, is a commitment to taking action for the benefit of current and future generations and ensuring Diesel’s continuing success in a changing world.
The strategy focuses on four key pillars and commitments named: Be The Alternative, Stand For The Planet, Celebrate Individuality and Promote Integrity.