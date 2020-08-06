Diesel becomes member of the BCI

Diesel has joined the Better Cotton Initiative.

The global fashion brand has joined the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), following its ‘For Responsible Living’ campaign.

One of the largest cotton sustainability programmes in the world, the BCI is a global non-profit organisation that exists to make global cotton production better for the people who produce it.

As part of the solution to create a better environment, the organisation trains farmers to use water efficiently, to care for the health of the soil, reduce the use of the most harmful chemicals and apply decent work principles.

“Diesel is proud to invest in making cotton production more sustainable, and we are committed to sourcing at least 50% of our cotton as ‘more responsible cotton’ by 2025, that includes cotton sourced as Better Cotton, recycled and organic cotton,” said the brand.