Diesel Denim Fridays is back and they’re looking for emerging DJs to mentor
Are you an emerging DJ who would like to play behind the decks with well-known DJs? Then Diesel is looking for you.
The clothing brand is back with its Diesel Denim Fridays (DDF) – The Sound of Denim. DDF is a project aimed at discovering, empowering as well as promoting rising DJs.
Diesel believes the DDF online platform will continue to embrace its digital approach of a nationwide search to find the next ultimate DJ and winner of the DDF initiative. In addition, this season, the emerging DJ can submit their entries online for the first time since the project started.
The previous DDF winner was Judy Jay, a 19-year-old DJ from Sekhukhune, a village in Limpopo.
“As a brand, It is such an honour to be part of a bigger cause that gives emerging DJs the opportunity to showcase their talent and be the face of Diesel Denim Fridays” says Derik van Wyk, marketing manager for Diesel South Africa.
Jay has been appointed as one of the “Super Hero” DJs to mentor the emerging DJ, who will be entering the competition. She joins DJ Shimza, who led last year’s DDF. The two will be supported by the “Hero DJs” like Oscar Mbo, representing Joburg, Malankane representing Pretoria, Dj Le Soul representing Durban and, Mshayi & Mr Thela representing Cape Town.
Hero DJs have a monthly task of selecting a set of three emerging DJs per region to be given the DDF platform as a way to showcase their talent. The public will then stream the sets and vote for their favourite emerging DJs before the Hero DJs chose one finalist from each region. The selected finalists will then compete for the final prize of R50 000 and mentorship from the resident DDF Hero DJs.
To enter, visit www.dieseldenimfriday.co.za.