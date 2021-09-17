Diesel Denim Fridays is back and they’re looking for emerging DJs to mentor

Are you an emerging DJ who would like to play behind the decks with well-known DJs? Then Diesel is looking for you. The clothing brand is back with its Diesel Denim Fridays (DDF) – The Sound of Denim. DDF is a project aimed at discovering, empowering as well as promoting rising DJs.

Diesel believes the DDF online platform will continue to embrace its digital approach of a nationwide search to find the next ultimate DJ and winner of the DDF initiative. In addition, this season, the emerging DJ can submit their entries online for the first time since the project started. The previous DDF winner was Judy Jay, a 19-year-old DJ from Sekhukhune, a village in Limpopo. “As a brand, It is such an honour to be part of a bigger cause that gives emerging DJs the opportunity to showcase their talent and be the face of Diesel Denim Fridays” says Derik van Wyk, marketing manager for Diesel South Africa.