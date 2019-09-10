Diesel allows you to enjoy its clothes before returning. Picture: Supplied.



The fashion world has a new trend, “wardrobing”. The term is used for the act of buying an outfit, wearing it and then returning it.

Most brands have yet to cotton on to this, but denim brand DIESEL knows all about it, and has now introduced a global campaign, “Enjoy Before Returning”.





To better illustrate wardrobing, the brand has shot campaign videos and stills directed by Angelo Pennetta.





Diesel allows you to wear its clothes and then bring them back. However, you must not stain any of the items. In fact, you shouldn't even think of removing the tags. All items must be brought back in the same manner they were found in. Picture: Supplied.





Penetta has taken pictures of wardrobers wearing DIESEL’s new collection, along with watches and eyewear products. All the items - including separate watch still-life visuals shot by the photographer Roberto Badin - share the thread of “wearing the tag out”.





For this campaign, the brand specifies all clothes "borrowed" must be returned in the same manner they were found in. Also, you're allowed to remove the tag.





WATCH: The DIESEL Enjoy Before Returning Campaign video





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Following the film's release, the brand will be hosting a “Return Party” at London Fashion Week. Following the film's release, the brand will be hosting a “Return Party” at London Fashion Week.







