Opening night of the 40th Durban International Film Festival took place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre on Mandela Day.



Director Jahmil X.T. Qubeka had the honour of opening the festival with Knuckle City, a comedy drama about boxing in Mdantsane, family and crime.





The cast took to the red carpet, and caused a stir with their African tinged garments.





'KNUCKLE CITY' producer, Layla Swart with director, Jahmil X.T. Qubeka at the opening night of the 40th Durban International Film Festival. PICTURE: Buhle Mbonambi

Most of the cast and crew of the film wore Maxhosa by Laduma Ngxokolo, including producer Layla Swart and Qubeka. Siv Ngesi wore a navy blazer and black pants with cyan beads across his torso.

MEDIA PERSONALITY Minnie Dlamini-Jones at the opening night of the 40th Durban International Film Festival. PICTURE: Buhle Mbonambi

Minnie Dlamini-Jones was the MC for the opening and she stunned in her black gown by Cinnel Store. The gown had cascading diamante detail at the back.





Festival director, Chipo Zhou wore a form fitting black mermaid gown with gold lace appliqués.

FESTIVAL DIRECTOR, Chipo Zhou at the opening night of the 40th Durban International Film Festival. PICTURE: Buhle Mbonambi

Actress and casting director, Kajal Bagwandeen wore a jumpsuit by Leigh Schubert, while Sans Munsamy and Keru Kisten, still glowing after the birth of their child, looked suited and booted to go.

ACTRESS and casting director, Kajal Bagwandeen at the opening night of the 40th Durban International Film Festival. PICTURE: Buhle Mbonambi

It seems suits were the thing to wear, as Leleti Khumalo again defied her age in a flared leg suit and pussy bow blouse.

Comedian and filmmaker, Sans Munsamy, with screenwriter, Keru Kisten at the opening night of the 40th Durban International Film Festival. PICTURE: Buhle Mbonambi

Looking at how great everyone looked I hope it’s the beginning of DIFF becoming a festival that also celebrates African fashion. It’s about time.