Dineo Moeketsi and hubby Solo Langa take their fashion brand to The Space

South African actress Dineo Moeketsi Langa and her musician husband Solo Langa take their fashion brand to another level. The couple, who own the fashion brand Port of LNG, took to Instagram to announce that they have partnered with The Space in Mall of Africa to have their garments sold there.

“We're now in retail my loves!!! @portoflng is now available at @thespacesa at Mall Of Africa. We'll be coming to other branches, so keep a lookout on the @portoflng page and our respective pages but yeah man, South African retailers pushing South African designs for the win!!!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dineo Langa (@dineomoeketsi) Speaking of fashion brands that are getting into retail, Thando Thabethe, founder of Thabooty’s, also announced she is opening her second store at The Glen Shopping Centre this spring. “I grew up in The South of Jhb, from Orlando to from Mondeor to Ridgeway. I’m excited to take my baby where it all began! @thabootys - The Glen Shopping Mall coming SEP2022!!!” said Thabethe.

Port of LNG is a brand that offers ready to wear and bespoke garments for both men and women. The Langa’s not only own the brand, they also model for it. The Space is a retail store that works with African designers to sell their garments in their space.