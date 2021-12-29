Dior 'indefinitely postpones' Travis Scott and Kim Jones’ Cactus Jack capsule collection

Dior has made the decision to pull the pieces from the Cactus Jack collaboration between Travis Scott and its men’s artistic director Kim Jones intended for Summer 2022, out of respect for the 10 people who tragically died from compression asphyxia at Travis' Astroworld Festival last month. A statement from Dior issued to WWD read: “Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection."

Compression asphyxia occurs when respiration is prevented due to external pressure on the body and is usually caused by force compressing the chest and abdomen. Nine people – Jacob Jurinek, 21, John Hilgert, 14, Brianna Rodriguez, 16, Franco Patiño, 21, Axel Acosta, 21, Rudy Peña, 23, Madison Dubiski, 23, Danish Baig, 27, and Bharti Shahani, 22 – were initially confirmed to have died after the crowd "began to compress" to the front of the stage during Travis' set. Over a week later, a nine-year-old boy named Ezra Blount also passed away as a result of his injuries sustained during the surge after spending several days in a medically induced coma.

Following the tragedy, the families of several victims have pursued legal action against Travis, as well as Live Nation, the company who organised the event. Last month, 282 victims of the concert filed a $2 billion lawsuit against Scott, Drake, Live Nation, Apple Music and NRG Stadium — where the event was held — claiming they “cut corners, cut costs, and put attendees at risk”.

While a further 125 victims — including the family of 21-year-old Axel Acosta Avila who died in the incident — filed a $750 million lawsuit for loss of mental and physical health and loss of human life. There was also a lawsuit from two concert security guards — Jackson Bush and his uncle Samuel Bush — who are seeking $1 million after claiming organisers of the event put “greed” before safety. And the family of the tragedy’s second-youngest victim, 14-year-old John Hilgert, have also filed their own lawsuit against Travis, organisers Live Nation, and several others involved in the concert for $1 million, citing “gross negligence” and “reckless disregard” for people’s safety.

Travis - who offered to pay the funeral costs of the victims - has maintained that he didn't know fans were in distress amid his performance. The Dior postponement comes after the 30-year-old rapper's CACTI hard seltzers were discontinued. Anheuser-Busch announced they decided to end production on the spike seltzers, but declined to comment on whether the decision had anything to do with the Astroworld tragedy.