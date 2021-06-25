Dior ready to reveal its SS22 menswear collection with Travis Scott

All eyes are on Dior as the brand is set to reveal a collection with a rapper today. The French fashion house has partnered with US rapper Travis Scott on a menswear collection.

The Dior Spring/Summer 2022 collection that has been co-designed by Kim Jones, the artistic director of the brand and the “Sicko Mode” hitmaker, will be revealed at Paris Fashion Week today. Titled “Cactus Jack Dior”, the collection takes its name from Scott’s record label, Cactus Jack. Dior x Travis Scott pic.twitter.com/1vdAWlB34Z — Sneakers Drops (@dropssnkrs) June 24, 2021 In a video posted by the brand on social media, Scott was sewing some of the garments.

“Travis Scott (@trvisXX) visits the atelier for #CactusJackDior, the #DiorSummer22 men's collection that is a conversation between Kim Jones, the musical artist and Christian Dior, live from Paris on Friday, June 25 at 2.30 pm CET,” tweeted @Dior. Travis Scott (@trvisXX) visits the atelier for #CactusJackDior, the #DiorSummer22 men's collection that is a conversation between Kim Jones, the musical artist and Christian Dior, live from Paris on Friday, June 25 at 2.30pm CET, on Twitter and https://t.co/gMkVICRNrM. — Dior (@Dior) June 24, 2021 The partnership is a first for Jones, with a reputable collaboration history with other artists such as Kaws, Kenny Scharf, Raymond Pettibon, Hajime Sorayama, and Daniel Arsham. Meanwhile, Scott, who has a baby with Kylie Jenner, has also collaborated with major brands. He has released products with Nike, Ksubi, Bape, and McDonald's.