Dior releases haute couture SS21 collection inspired by the tarot deck

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Last year, Dior trended especially after collaborating with Nike Jordan. Both brands partnered to release a sneaker range called Dior x Nike Jordan, which caught the eyes many celebrities, including Black Coffee. Recently, the sneaker was spotted at US President Joe Biden’s inauguration, It was worn by Nikolas Ajagu, a relative of US Vice President Kamala Harris. That’s not all. Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director at Dior, unveiled a haute couture collection inspired by the symbols and colours of the tarot deck. She used the lockdown to come up with something magical for spring/summer 2021.

The collection follows the story of a young girl, who is inside a castle.

Speaking to Vogue, she said the emotional impact of pandemic isolation is one of the reasons that she went that way.

“We decided to film a story about this girl who goes inside a castle. It’s a labyrinth which represents an interior trip.

“When she meets each of (the tarot) figures, she has to decide her life. And on the other hand, she meets aspects of her personality and learns not to be scared of the future,” Chiuri told the publication.

Part of the collection is Renaissance-inflected high-waisted corseted bodices, stately brocade robes, clasped cloqué jackets and delicate plissé dresses.

The brand is also set to publish a book on the life of Catherine Dior by Justine Picardie.

For this book, Chiuri helped the author to uncover the harrowing story of Catherine’s imprisonment in the Ravensbrück women’s concentration camp, during the research process.